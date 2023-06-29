Domani Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.