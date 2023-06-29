Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 3,365 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $184.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

