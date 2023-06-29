Domani Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

