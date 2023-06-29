Domani Wealth LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $165.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.