Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Insider Activity

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

