Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

