Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 338.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180,977 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 10.8% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 20.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

