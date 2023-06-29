Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 2,311 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after buying an additional 464,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

