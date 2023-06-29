Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,991,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.