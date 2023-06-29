Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 0.7% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $125.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

