Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

ECH opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

