Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $456,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 676,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

