Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

