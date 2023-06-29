Donald L. Hagan LLC Takes $302,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $134.19 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,666. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

