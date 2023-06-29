Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.51

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.51 and last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 12544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

