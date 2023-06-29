Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $88.61. 320,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,043. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.



