DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Activity

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

