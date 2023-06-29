DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.96 ($29.30) and last traded at €27.16 ($29.52). 70,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.28 ($29.65).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($37.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.30.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

