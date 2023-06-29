EAC Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. EAC has a total market cap of $320,949.23 and $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00277589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106999 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

