Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 38,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,054,660,000,000.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
