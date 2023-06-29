Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EICFree Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 38,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 31,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EICFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Income by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,054,660,000,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.