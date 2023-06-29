Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

