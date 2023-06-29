Edgecoin (EDGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.28 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $13.28 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

