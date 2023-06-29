eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 3,899,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,598,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on shares of eEnergy Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

