Efinity Token (EFI) Price Reaches $0.0535

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $33.99 million and approximately $348,589.73 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,806,933 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

