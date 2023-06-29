EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,216. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical psychedelics and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

