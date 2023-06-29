Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Stock Price Down 25%

Shares of Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 52,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Eight Peaks Group Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £404,736.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.25.

Eight Peaks Group Company Profile

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

