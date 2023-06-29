Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Purchases £30,000 in Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Free Report) insider Trudy Schoolenberg acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,143.67).

Shares of ELM traded down GBX 2.68 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 100.52 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. Elementis plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £587.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 141 ($1.79) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

