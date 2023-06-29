Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

