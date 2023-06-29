Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 278.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 141,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 32,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,847. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

