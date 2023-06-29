Empower (MPWR) Price Tops $0.0197

Empower (MPWR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Empower token can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $416,638.57 and approximately $398,800.25 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empower has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01709023 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $475,827.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

