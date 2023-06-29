Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.