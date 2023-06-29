Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lessened by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 153,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.4% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 132,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 249,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

