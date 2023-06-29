Energi (NRG) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $135,554.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00041392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,045,684 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

