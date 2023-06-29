Energi Price Reaches $0.0413 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $60,405.27 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,020,200 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

