EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.55

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSFree Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.55 and last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 117214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.