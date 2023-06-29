EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.55

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.55 and last traded at $107.08, with a volume of 117214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.