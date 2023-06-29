ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.73 ($13.84) and last traded at €12.84 ($13.96). 20,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.93 ($14.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.