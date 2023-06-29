Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.99

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.99 and traded as low as $19.97. Ennis shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 78,321 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Ennis Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $526.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ennis by 71.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

