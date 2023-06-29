EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

