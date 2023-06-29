Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,790,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,565,790 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $604.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

