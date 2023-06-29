EOS (EOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126.17 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $742.10 million and $126.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002578 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,338,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,344,386 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

