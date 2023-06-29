EOS Price Reaches $0.68 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $742.98 million and $102.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002005 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,346,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,366,035 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.