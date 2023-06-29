EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
