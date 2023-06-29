EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Down 91.1% in June

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 125,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

