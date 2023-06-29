Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 29th (ACN, ADYEY, ADYYF, ALNY, CFG, CNXC, CZFS, EUSHY, EXC, GPK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 29th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.