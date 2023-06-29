ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

