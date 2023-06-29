ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

