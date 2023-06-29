ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $291.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.