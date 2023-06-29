ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MDT opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

