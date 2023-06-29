ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

