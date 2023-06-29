ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.