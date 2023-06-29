ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average is $250.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

